All Heart Eyes To This New Party Destination In Baner!

Visited Linkin barrel a few days back, which is in Baner and here's my quick review about the place:- The place is a rooftop but due to the rains, it is currently covered. The ambience is gorgeous with a widespread of the seating area, inside and outside seating both are available. They also have a DJ who plays dope songs and all of them were mostly my favourites. We wanted to try their quick bites more rather than the main course heavy dishes so we ordered their dosa waffle with chicken sukha which came along with coconut chutney. While having the Waffle you'll get the taste of dosa and the chicken sukha which was not too spicy but quite flavourful. After that, it was pizza time so we had their jalapeno Margherita which was thin crust pizza. The Pizza was pretty average and they could work on the pizza sauce (it could be more spicy and flavourful). In drinks, I had their Pina colada virgin, perfectly sweet and coconutty, quite refreshing! The beer can chicken is one dish that is the USP of this place where they serve a whole chicken hanging on a beer can! It's quite huge and serves around 3-4 people costing around ₹650. A very good option for all the meat lovers to order. The desserts here are mindblowing and I would recommend you to have their blueberry cheesecake and the choco lava cake. Both the desserts were scrumptious and delicious and got over in no time! Do visit this place as it is a perfect party place and a place where you hang out with your friends with some beer and lipstick food along with it.