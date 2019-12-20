All Heart Eyes To This Beautiful Restaurant In Baner!

Visited this place a few days back. Here's my quick review of the place, it is a rooftop basically but due to the rains, it is currently covered. The ambience of the place is beautiful with a comfortable seating area and the place is quite big. Their menu is quite interesting as it has different floors starting from 1st to 10th where the tenth one is the desserts. Quite an innovative way of displaying the menu. In veg starters, we had their Crispy lotus stem which was really flavourful, though I tried it for the first time I still loved it. Next, the Malai paneer and Gazab malai broccoli were perfectly cooked and I would highly recommend you to have it. The old monk chicken lollypop was to die for. The coating was not too thick and the lollypops were tossed in a Schezwan sauce. TTF also serves some really good pizza's which were basically like Naanza, we had their paneer and chicken chilly pizza with consisted of bell peppers, mushroom and garlic. TTF is a very good option if you want to hang out with your buddies or your bae. So do visit this place as it is a perfect party spot in Baner area.