Plan Your Coffee Dates At This Cute Little Coffee House In Kothrud!

The Brew Room is a newly opened cafe at Kothrud. It is a very beautiful cafe that we had stumbled upon. The whole place is divided into 3 areas all of which have a seating arrangement. The overall seating area is quite big and it will easily accommodate large groups of people. They have a varied range of coffee. I had a lovely time at this cafe. I had this yummy pasta. Overall, the place is very good and friendly. You can simply enjoy the time with your friends and with family. So, I would recommend coffee for sure.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Bae, Big Group
