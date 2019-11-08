Plan Your Coffee Dates At This Cute Little Coffee House In Kothrud!

Cafes

The Brew Room

Kothrud, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fountain Head, Shop 19 & 20, Opp. Karishma Complex, Late GA Kulkarni Path, Kothrud, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

The Brew Room is a newly opened cafe at Kothrud. It is a very beautiful cafe that we had stumbled upon. The whole place is divided into 3 areas all of which have a seating arrangement. The overall seating area is quite big and it will easily accommodate large groups of people. They have a varied range of coffee. I had a lovely time at this cafe. I had this yummy pasta. Overall, the place is very good and friendly. You can simply enjoy the time with your friends and with family. So, I would recommend coffee for sure.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

