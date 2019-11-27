Heard Of Cheesecake Pops? Head Over To This Cute Little Outlets For Yum Desserts!

Dessert Parlours

The Cheesecake Pops

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.7

35-B, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune

Being a cheesecake lover, we are always trying new places for cheesecake and hands down to The Cheesecake Pops. It is the best I have ever had. I tried their, Classic New York style blueberry cheesecake Chocolate cheesecake Also tried mini pops The Royalty, Nutella heaven, Oreolicious It was blissful and we savoured every bite we were having. Its pricey but it's completely worth it. Definitely, recommending this place. I will order from here again! Please note this is a delivery kitchen.

Under ₹500

