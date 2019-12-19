Try A Cheesecake On A Stick From This Delivery Kitchen In Pune

What's better than cheesecake? A cheesecake on a stick! And The Cheesecake Pops is making that a reality. You can taste this amazing twist to the classic dessert and get it right at your doorstep. Taking the love of cheesecake to new heights, The Cheesecake Pops is delivering drool-worthy desserts at your doorstep. The brain child of Ruturaj and Afsha, this dessert place is working currently as a delivery platform from Koregaon Park. The venture which is only a few months old, has been able to appeal a mass audience in the city and is growing faster as you read. The entire concept is pretty simple. There are two major bases: classic New York cheesecake and chocolate cheese cake. Form these bases you select what flavour suits you the best, add your toppings and voila! In about the estimated delivery time, you have your perfect dessert delivered to you. Currently, they are delivering through major delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy. However, because of this, their current delivery radius is five kilometres on Zomato and seven kilometres on Swiggy. But if you are living on the other side of the town, you can always Dunzo it. The two cheesecake bases are dipped into flavours of your choice. And, you can choose from about seven flavours, which include the royalty, nutella heaven, oreolicious, cocoblast, simpleton, loveberries and butterscotch crunch. From these flavours, their the royalty sounds very intriguing. If you go with this, then the cheesecake will be dipped in a salted and thick caramel sauce and then covered with roasted peanuts and then dipped in dark chocolate. After you have selected your dip, you can choose from the available toppings of dark or white chocochips, oreo crumbs, butterscotch crunch, nutella, hazelnuts among others. Whichever topping you choose, you have to freeze the pop for five mins before you devour it. If you want to take a bit of not just one but other flavours too, you can call for their baby pops. This is basically a box of pops that you get in which you can select any three flavours(dips) and they are a little smaller in size. They also provide with an option of making your own cheesecake pop. Along with accepting everyday delivery orders, the kitchen also accepts party orders. But for that, you would have to get in touch with them directly and very well in advance.