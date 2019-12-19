Make A Statement With Customised Shoes From This Homegrown Cobbler

For those who take their footwear a little too seriously, The Cobbler Company is here to give you those #shoegoals. The best part is this store has footwear for men and women and everything is handmade to your choice.

The brainchild of a passionate product designer, Nishita Lodha, the store has some fabulous shoes. Lodha, who began designing shoes from home a few years ago has now branched into a studio in Salisbury Park. The store hosts a number of one-of-a-kind shoes for men. Each piece is finely crafted and made to fit your size. The store has their own size chart that is made suitably for the average Indian foot. Even if the store has shoes for women, its major forte is in men’s shoe.

The shoe’s designing takes place right here in Pune. However, these designs are majorly sent to Jaipur for making. They also source a lot of their raw material from Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and other places.

In the current collection, the store has a number of uber-cool oxfords, brogues, calvins and penny loafers as well. They have shoes made in suede, leather and if you want, you can also get shoes designed with cloth. We also found shoes that have tassels over them and looked really fab. The prices of these shoes starts at INR 4000. And if you want to make a new shoe, you can always sit down and discuss with the designer.

Since the shoes are made to fit, you can always get it absolutely right. You can always have a word with Lodha and tell her about your work conditions, the type of feet that you have and you can get a shoe made to your comfort. The best part is that there is no restriction on the type of shoe that can be made. Whether you need a shoe for everyday use or for a specific day, it can always be made over here.

When it comes to women’s shoes, the store has a good collection of juttis and flip flops. These juttis that they have are for everyday use as well as occasional wear and they start at INR 1500. The also keep on updating their collection from time to time.