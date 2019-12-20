The Taste Of Purani Dilli Street Food, Pop By Punjab Grill For Their New Menu!

Punjab Grill- the place of Beauty and poise. From the vintage wallpapers to glittery chandeliers, this place will take to a royal tour. The Bar section has a modern yet, royal touch to it with lots of gold. The yellow colour lights balance out the lighting effect of gold. Moving to their curated menu is a walk to Dilli streets! You name it they have it! Begin with some traditional drinks like Banta Nimbu Pani, mango lassi. And then move ahead in the memory lane of chaats. We ordered aloo chaat, Dahi Bhalla, Pani puri, Gulati kebabs, soya cheap, fried chicken, pakode, sign roasted chicken legs for starters. Mouthwatering dishes with adequate quantities. Gaulati kebabs were the hero of the starters. We moved ahead as our appetite was risen by the yummy starters and we just couldn't wait no more. For the main course we ordered, chole bhatura, Bedmi Puri aloo ki sabzi, chicken korma, kemiri roti, karela ka fried paratha, mutton papaya curry, bheja fry and a couple of more. The chicken korma was the hero of the main course. The quantity seemed good for 3 people. Gravies were quite subtle and the spice levels seemed great. Moved ahead to try their dessert section and kulfi falooda stole our heart away, still drolling. Karachi halwa was another hit. We finished the meal with their mouth cleansing paan drink. Loved the refreshing taste and it completely served the purpose of a mouth freshener.