This Cozy Little Place For Some Killer Food & Drinks

Winter bite is located at Kumar Pacific Mall. It’s the very first cafe serving desserts in a Train. Their ambience is decent with pink and blue tire stools giving you the gorgeous city view while you enjoy your desserts. Coming to the food they serve a variety of milkshakes from the regular chocolate shakes to some interesting desi delights like Thand Aai Shake, Paan-dey Ji shake and also fusion shakes like Red Velvet Cheesecake Shake pricing from ₹90-150! Isn’t that great? Apart from shakes they also have interesting flavours in kulfi such as Masala Peru Kulfi, Black Currant Kulfi and so on. They also have coolers, mug cakes with ice creams and nachos which are generously loaded with cheese! Must have- Kala Jamun Kulfi, Cheese Nachos & Minty Choco Shake! So Pay a visit at Winter Bites as the Train at their Station serves some delectable desserts 😋😋