Eco-Friendly, Quirky And Affordable: This Store Has All Things Handmade & Upcycled

We are totally crushing on The Jugaad Store in Swargate for all things quirky. The store makes their own products and has so many options that you are not going to leave it, empty handed. From clothing to accessories to home decor, this store has got it all and you have to check it out.

The store is the brainchild of Nupur Sadalge, who is an interior designer, who started the store around two years ago. However, she had been exhibiting her work at various pop-up festivals for a very long time. She tells us that the store and the products came from an understanding of the need of easy-to-use, disposable and at the same time environmentally friendly products’ need of the younger generation and thus the store came into formation.

The store is a part of Sadalge’s interior designing office. It’s a relatively smaller space that can fit around seven to eight people at a time. The store is stacked with a number of commodities that are handmade. Along with handmade stuff, they also have clothing sourced from various parts of the country. Even if there are a number of clothing options available, you will find that the major attraction here is not that but their home decor products.

Sadalge majorly uses the leftover material from her on-going sites and recycles and upcycles that material. From these materials, she makes a number of things such as pen stands, coasters, paper weights and much more. You will also find a number of accessories such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more. They also have some cool keychains in their collection. The store also has terracotta jewellery; and customises accessories.

The store also offers apparel. You will find, kalamkari, ikkat, mangalgiri and other types of fabrics. There are selected sarees, tops, kurtis and much more; some of which you can customise too. The best part is from the cloth that remains from this clothing, she makes some really cool curtains.

When it comes to home decor, this store has affordable and upcycled products. You will come across a number of beautiful curtains starting at INR 750 only. You will also find coasters made from remaining cloth. They also make lamps out of used liquor bottles. You will also find commodities such as wall hangings, quilts, bedsheets, coloured pebbles.

There are also a lot of stationery options. You can get your hands on corporate sets, quirky notebooks, pens etc. You will also find wallets made from cloth, which are the really beautiful.

The prices at The Jugaad Store start as low as INR 10 and go up to INR 4,500. So there’s a lot of variety!