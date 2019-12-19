Looking for a complete wardrobe change? Checkout The Kapada Store In Koregaon Park for all your clothing needs. The store has a number of printed and plain shirts, t-shirts, pants and more starting at INR 500. Here’s what we picked up:
Men, Revamp Your Wardrobe With Apparel From This Store In KP
Floral Shirts
The store has an extensive collection of floral shirts in dark as well as light colours. You'll find various brands that are original and on a budget. We loved a short-sleeved floral shirt, which is a must in your wardrobe. It’s best suited for a lunch date, a party or even a beach vacay.
Formal Shirts
Need some stylish and sharp formal wear? We found a number of shirts in solids and pastels fit for work. Their formal wear collection is bound to add a class to your work wardrobe. The prices for formal shirts start at INR 600 only.
Casual T-Shirts
The store has a number of funky prints, floral prints, patterns and other variants in their t-shirt collection. They mostly offer first-copies and knock-offs of a few brands, but also have originals from a few local brands too starting at INR 500.
Chinos
We loved this pastel blue chino that would give you a smart look when paired with a dark coloured shirt or t-shirt. These chinos can also we worn to your work as a substitute for boring old trousers. You can wear a pair to work, to the club or casually.
Shoes
The store has a small selection of shoes. We really loved a pair of brown formal oxfords. The store also stocks up sneakers, tassel shoes, gym shoes and other varieties.
