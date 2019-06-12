With Pocket-Friendly Menu & Food To Die For, Be Sure To Visit This Place

I went to The Laughing B after looking at the momo mountain challenge on Instagram. The place is spacious and has beautiful Ambience. They have a pocket-friendly menu which has some really good fusion food & a section of huge quantity food called the mammoth menu. They provide 15% off to students after showing their ID card. They have board games such as Jenga, Uno, Sequence, monopoly and many more. They have an offer where you will get one dish for 99 each day. Now let's talk about the food, 1. We started with the Laal Maans Paani Puri, a perfect fusion of two really good dishes. The filling was really good and the liquid was delicious. The puri was crisp which made it taste super delicious. 2. Cheesy Paani Puri, I became a huge fan of this fusion food. Puri stuffed with cheese and fillings. It tasted pure bliss. Very appetizing and strongly recommended 3. Paneer Bhurji tacos, the best part was that the tacos were very crisp and dint become soggy even after keeping it aside for a long time. The paneer Bhurji stuffing was Delectable. 4. Butter chicken Maggie, it is heaven for the people who love to try Maggie with experiments and this butter chicken Maggie fusion turned out to be a very delicious dish. 5. Salsa fries, the fries didn't have a strong flavour and also a little blank. The quantity was really good but the taste could have been better. 6. The fettucini creamy mushroom pasta was little dry. Coming to the deserts, 1. We tried their chocolate Paani Puri, the taste was really good the flavours were strong. 2. The Gulabo which is a combination of gulab jamun and cream, had a perfect taste, was not too sweet which I personally like and also the texture of the cream was good. Now comes the Momoth challenge, we took the momo mountain challenge. The quantity of the momo mountain is huge so if you want to try it take at least friends people with you otherwise you the food will get wasted. Also if u have Zomato gold, you can club one mammoth challenge with the other. We ordered the veg momos, however they also make non-veg momos on special request. The filling was good, stir-fried vegetables, the coating was thin which I really liked. The chutney was different from usual which you get generally. The whole giant food was amazing.