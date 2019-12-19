Find Exquisite Kurtas, Palazzos & Juttis Made Of Lucknowi Chikan At This Kothrud Store

There is a tiny store in Pune and it is all about Lucknowi chikankari outfits and dress materials. Add a dash of style to your wardrobe with beautiful kurtas, dupattas and palazzos from The Lucknow Store in Kothrud. Owned by Preeti Singh, hailing from Lucknow, this store has all its pieces specially sourced from the City of Nawabs. We checked out the collection and felt that it is perfect for those who love rich yet simple outfits. Starting at INR 700, we found beautiful dress materials which you can turn into beautiful kurtas. The specialty of Lucknowi Chikan is that the pieces are available in beautiful shades of pastels. Coming in pastels hues of pista, yellow, pink, grey and blue, the prices of these materials go up depending on how intricate the handwork is. If you want beautiful kurtas and short kurta-tops for office wear, this store will spoil you for choice and will be easy on your pocket. Also, you can stock up on these pieces starting at INR 550 and mix and match them with different kinds of chikankari palazzos and bottoms, which cost approximately INR 500. You will also find pretty juttis with threadwork along with the kurtas. They house two types of dupattas - the royal Banarasi dupatta starting at INR 700 which comes in bold shades of blue, green and red and then the Lucknowi dupattas, which are elegant, lighter in shades and cost about INR 800. The boutique store also offers in-house tailoring services. You can get beautiful kurtas, palazzos, tops, lehengas, blouses stitched from here at reasonable prices. Dress royally and flaunt the Lucknowi swag the next time you attend a party with your regal outfits.