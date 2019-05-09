Want An Ethnic Chic Look? Add This Brand’s Jewellery To Your Kitty

The brand is inspired by the passion and devotion of Meerabai towards Lord Krishna. The brand signifies that devotion through its intricate designs and work. Across their collection, you’ll find pieces that are old-worldly with a touch of contemporary.



The brand’s summer collection focuses on earrings that have a pressed minakari flower top and a quartz hanging at the bottom. Its imperfect design is what draws our eye to it; and it’s a piece that you could wear with a saree or a blouse paired with jeans. There are a few lighter pieces too. Hoops are trendy at the moment, so the brand has their own version that’s simple and a little funky too. Their hanging-bead earrings are a good pick as well and will make any outfit look elegant.

Bracelets designed by the label mostly come with beads and charms. The beaded bracelets have either metal or quartz charms. We think it makes for ideal work because it’s not too bling or dramatic to wear.

Meera also offers stone rings, neckpieces and complete necklace sets. And, they have a under 600 collection too. We love the label’s use of natural hues inspired by nature, quartz and other stones. And, you’ll also find that they use a lot of beads and quartz in their designs.