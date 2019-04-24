The Verdict Is Out: Party At The Millers - Gem Of The Mills

There's a loft-bar in Raja Bahadur City Centre with chequered floors and colourful furniture, and we are falling for its cheery vibe. The Millers, essentially an ode to the home of the millers, is an artsy space with a small reading nook, DJ console, colourful seating and high-rise ceiling. Undoubtedly, it should be your next party destination. Why? Let us tell you. This bar that's built like a loft has artsy decor, cocktails and sounds like a fun place to be at when you want to drink and chill on a Saturday night. It has indoor and outdoor seating options. While the indoor seating has many bar stools, comfortable sofas and a reading nook, the outdoor seating is quite colourful and gives a spectacular view of the mills. Their food and beverage game is on point as well. From continental to Oriental, Indian to bar food, they serve it all. They specialise in non-veg mezze platters, bacon cheese fries, loaded nachos and beer-batter-fried onion rings. For mains, you can choose from the Thai curries, Malaysian curries, spicy Indian gravy or even pasta. We went crazy over their smokey pork ribs and loaded nacho bowls. You should look out for their offers on beer and drinks. We tried the spicy orange mocktail that had a lingering spicy flavour to it. Cocktail lovers can drink colourful mixes and enjoy a happy high. Two cocktails that win the prize are- Buzzzzz and Help Mate. You can also try first born which is simply refreshing during summers. And, teetotalers, ask them about their signature coffees. With a heavy dose of caffeine or beer, you are sure to leave this place with a smile on your face. For desserts, do not give a miss to their baked cheesecake and mud cake. If you are Nutella fan, try their Nutella cold cheesecake. Every Friday, there's a Rock N Roll Night and a live band for you. Every Wednesday, let your hair down groove to the Jazz tunes. They'll also have tech nights and Sunday brunches where you can sip and dine with your gang and have a gala time.