This Pretty Restaurant's Delish Food Will Make Your Day Special!

I chose The Miller's and believe me it turns out to be the wise decision. Pretty decor, nice outdoor sitting arrangements, Big screen for live streaming of the match, Spacious couches, lovely music, well-stocked bar counter and cosy place it is. Coming to food, it was beautifully garnished food and presented very well. The taste compliments to it. Yum food with an accurate amount of spices and veggies. I love it so I have tried many of them.