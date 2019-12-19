The Momo Panda Is Now In Aundh & You Must Try Their Malaysian Momos

If you love momos and happen to be in Aundh, we have news for you. Popular momo chain- The Momo Panda has opened an outlet in Sanewadi, Aundh and you shouldn't wait too long to try a steaming plate of momos and mayo. We visited this tiny outlet and found the decor and menu similar to that of other branches in Kothrud and KP. To beat the heat, we ordered a lemon and a peach iced-tea. If you simply love hogging on momos, there are plenty of options to choose from. If you are a vegetarian, you can choose between veg steamed momos, veg tandoori momos, paneer steamed and tandoori paneer momos. If you are a non-vegetarian, choose the same options with chicken in it. We ordered a plate of chicken steamed momos and veg tandoori momos. For INR 95, you can enjoy a plate of six momos which is enough for one. What we loved the most were the Malaysian momos that come in veg and non-veg options. Spicy and delicious, they come with mayo and spicy chutney. If you love cheese, you can enjoy cheese momos too. If you think a momo meal is what you're craving, head here and in under INR 200 you'll eat your fill. We wish there were some desserts to enjoy with the spicy momos.