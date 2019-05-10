We absolutely LOVED The Rooftop Project! The food was just spectacular 👏🏻 Nestled in the busy streets of MG road, this place offers you some beautiful views of Pune city! Great food, amazing view and some drinks to go with it ?! Sounds perfect right? Make sure you drop in and try out their food! We highly recommend this place !! They have a separate party area too if you’re interested!
Nestled In The Busy Streets Of MG Road, This Place Offers Some Amazing Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
