Nestled In The Busy Streets Of MG Road, This Place Offers Some Amazing Food

Casual Dining

The Rooftop Project

Camp, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Tej House, 6th Floor, 5, MG Road, Camp, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

We absolutely LOVED The Rooftop Project! The food was just spectacular 👏🏻 Nestled in the busy streets of MG road, this place offers you some beautiful views of Pune city! Great food, amazing view and some drinks to go with it ?! Sounds perfect right? Make sure you drop in and try out their food! We highly recommend this place !! They have a separate party area too if you’re interested!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

