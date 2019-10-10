Fix Your Seafood Cravings At This Restaurant In Erandwane!

So I visited Fresh Off The Boat on a Friday. In Pune, seafood restaurants are rare to find. This place is quite interesting and the interiors, once you enter, can be addictive. So I started with the starters, here is a glimpse of what I had ordered: 1. Murg Achari Tikka-Perfectly marinated boneless chicken pieces mixed in a pickling spice blend. It was cooked in a tandoor which gave a tangy achari taste. 2.Corn Basket-A perfect vegan delicacy. Hollowed out potatoes stuff with corn, cheese, paneer, and spices to add on. Honestly, the taste was too good. #recommended 3.Murg Lasuni Tikka- Marinated boneless chicken in garlic flavor and seasoned with spices. My personal favorite for that time. 4. Prawns Platter-One can't miss this if you love seafood. A mixture of creamy garlic prawns, prawns rawa fry, prawns koliwada and tandoori. The presentation was good and loved the taste! Best of the best. 5.Veg Tandoori Sizzler-A smoking sizzler consisting of paneer, baby corn, mushroom, different veggies served on a bed of fried rice and noodles topped with sauce along with French fries. The taste was good, but it could have been a little spicier. 6.Chicken and Veg Manchow soup. The taste was decent enough. 7. Pomfret Fry-The masala pomfret was our top picks for the day. Moving to the main course, this is what I had ordered 1.Dal Fry with Tadka-The ultimate favorite dal. Tasted quite well with jeera rice. 2.Chicken Xacuti-A Goan special dish mixed with spices, grated coconut and topped with red and green chilli tadka. Really tasted quite well with cheese garlic naan. The sol-kadhi was the best. The meal ended on a sweet note with the yummy and chocolatey sizzling brownie. The food is undoubtedly flavorful and good in terms of quantity as well. Must visit place if one is looking for some seafood delicacy.