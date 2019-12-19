Dip Into The Yummiest Sauces, Hummus & More From This Gourmet Brand

There is a homegrown brand in Pune called The Skinny Dip Co and no, it is not about what you think. However, if you love dipping your food in yummy sauces, and dips, then you'll love the brand for its unique products. This brand has given a fresh and modern twist to authentic chutneys, fresh Greek yoghurt dips and mayo spreads. Homemade with love and zest, the tastes are amazing. If you are looking forward to eating healthy, you can blindly opt for these because unlike others, they contain no preservatives or artificial additives but are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients. Dip your pita in the yummy spinach, feta, pine nut and dill hummus or the one with red lentils, walnuts and carrots. Starting at INR 225, these flavoured hummus are a fresh take on the classic one. Got tortilla chips? Opt for unique dips such as beet with Arabic spices, smoked aubergine or spinach-garlic. For mayo lovers, we suggest the lemon pepper mayo which has a zesty aftertaste. The condiments also include chutney range where there are several yummy chutneys such as sundried tomatoes, Andhra ginger and caramelised red onion. We love the way they pack the products. Coming in pretty jars and canisters, the have an appealing look and taste. They also have combos and baskets filled with these assorted jars that you can gift your foodie friends. Call them up or DM them to place your order and enjoy the goodness of artistic condiments. Picture Credits: Official FB