Spend Time With Your Gang Over Good Food & Drinks At Social!

Attention to detail! Social is so well crafted, with the eccentric plates made out of bronze, to the hipster quotes and sayings all over the walls, to the hospital themed seating or the newspaper style menus. It promises to be the perfect host for all your gang-parties and much more! What we had: -Butter chicken biriyani The gravy went really well with the rice and the portion size was huge. -Jalapeno cheese pasta The pasta was served in a pan, with a green topping and was truly drool-worthy.