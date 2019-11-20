Unique Cocktails & A Rooftop: This Bar In Baner Is Where The Party's At

We have a new party destination in Baner! Replacing Teddy Boy near Varsha Park Society, The Tenth Floor is a rooftop bar and restaurant serving some new cocktails and food. As soon as you enter this bar on the 10th floor (we hope the name gave it away!) you will see a massive open space with comfortable sofa seatings. They have a huge bar that is right at the entrance and stocked up all alcohol brands that you can think of.

The rooftop deck offers great view of the city and has a calm ambience. If you like to groove to music while at a bar, you can take the stairs down to their dance floor which is sound proof and has ample space for you and your crew to dance the night away.

Coming to the food and drinks, The Tenth floor offers some signature cocktails and delicious food. We loved their green tea martini for INR 345 that comes with gin and lavender infused green tea. You can also find your regular cocktails like white Russian, mojito, pina colada and much more starting at INR 295. We then tried their gazab malai broccoli for INR 325 and old monk chicken lollipops for INR 335. Both the starters were unique and filling enough for two. If you are looking for a good date place, this bar is quite apt as the view adds to the mood. A meal for two at TTF will cost you around INR 1500.