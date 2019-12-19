Hidden Gem Alert! Have You Been To Wanowrie's Quirky Home Decor Studio?

Did you know Wanowrie has a hidden store that is all about quirky home decor and innovative ensembles? If you love colourful spaces pay a visit to The Urban Ensemble, a home decor studio where you won't be able to resist their interesting collection. The brainchild of interior designer and entrepreneur Zahabia Taherbhoy, you will find a wide range of artefacts, utility items, furniture, clothing, accessories, dinnerware, and more. For starters, we entered their store and checked out unique furniture pieces such as canopy bed, quirky chairs and ottomans, and beautiful home accessories. You will love their wide range of cushions that come in different prints and patterns starting at INR 600. Some have tropical prints, some have chequered patterns while others come in sequinned fabrics. Our favourite was the one with Frieda Kahlo's face and we think it'll make a quirky addition to any space. Check out the clothing collection where Zahabia has curated from different designers. You will love the gothic twists given to the jeans. They collaborate with local artisans and artists and curate beautiful stuff for your home. Like for instance, we fell in love with their gem-studded handcrafted cheese platter cum trays. Similarly, you will find wall art pieces, concept signature pieces and other items that will add class to your home. Up your accessory game and check out the beautiful bamboo tropical bags that you can carry at any casual dos. Your table will look pretty with the beautiful porcelain plates they have starting at INR 275. Other than that, the craftsmanship of the porcelain artefacts is commendable. You can get cute coasters, customised tissue boxes and holders in whatever prints and shapes you want. If you love gardening and have a thing for quirky planters, you will love the cap-shaped planters that are inspired by USA's Yankees team. The list is endless and we are sure you will have a great time visiting the store. Don't forget to stop by and make pretty additions to your home.