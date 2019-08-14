Urban Foundry Has A New Menu And You Must Check It Out Now!

Bringing the “Foundry Factor” to their food, The Urban Foundry has revamped their menu and have added a bunch of lip smacking delicacies that you must check out without fail.



Curated after a bunch of trials and errors, the new menu comprises a number of fab delicacies. These dishes are majorly a combination of Indian and continentel dishes. Even though, some might seem a little too absurd by their names, we assure you they taste absolutely delicious. The best part is, TUF hasn’t forgotten to add their humorous touch to each and every dishes’ name. If you have been a loyalist of this place then fret not, they have retained the customer favourites.

And boy! We couldn’t resist but cheat on our diet plans. From starters to main course and then to dessert, everything is simply too good. The best part is, all of their dishes go very well in sync with the decor and the vibe of the place.

Coming towards the new things that TUF has to offer, we tried a bunch of dishes and majority among them were non-vegetarian but there were also options in veg. We tried their paneer khurchan thepla taco which is literally Gujarat meeting Mexico. A paneer stuffing made in Mexican style and wrapped with theplas is a good start indeed. We further tried their Italian samosas. Which were like samosas who went to Italy and came back with an accent. Only this time, the accent (here the taste) wasn’t a problem. In fact, the Italian filling of the samosas very well complimented our favourite food. Moving on to the next delicacy, we tried their bhurra gosht boti which was literally the best mutton dish that we've had had in a long time. As the flavours of this one lasted for a while, we were taken back with the explosive flavours of chicken kasundi tangi. The Bengali favourite kasundi had a whole different taste with the classic tangdi kebab and is a must try.

From the main course, we tried TUF raan aur garlic naan. A perfect meal for two, you must try this out the next time you are on a lunch date with friends. A perfectly cooked raan served with a side of curd dipped onions, sweet potato wedges, two chutneys and the obvious, butter garlic naan. We were told that the ideal way to have this is to wrap all the meat and sides on the naan and eat it like a roll. The second must-try from their main course menu is chicken 65 goreng with prawn crackers. This rice dish is served with a side of half fried egg and is just the thing you’d want after two or three drinks. The fried rice is cooked in a street side Chinese kiosk’s style and tastes the best when you also take a bite of prawn crackers.

In spite of eating all of these, we simply couldn’t resist their desserts. Playing a little with words, they have made a really delicious 10-layered chota sa chocolate cake. This cake, you could order at your table for a friend’s birthday or something and it would be sufficient. The next that we tried was their lagan nu custard which was also very delicious and set to the right consistency.

On an average, a meal for two would cost you INR 800 over here. However, if you include drinks, it would go around INR 1200.