Dial Up This Authentic Kitchen For Bulk Orders Or Take Up A Lunch Subscription

There are very few places which serve authentic North Indian cuisine. We found a delivery kitchen in Wadgaon Sheri, you should call when craving for delicious Indian or Oriental food. Delivering across East Pune, The Urban Kadhai is known for its creamy gravies, biryani and Chinese dishes. Team LBB enjoyed the scrumptious lunch that was delivered to us. We opted for an authentic North Indian spread. For starters, we relished on the good old hara bhara kebabs that came with salad and green chutney. The taste was good but were a little too cold by the time they arrived. For mains, we tried butter naan, butter chicken, kadhai veg, and jeera rice. If you prefer your butter chicken thick, orange and little sweet, you will be head over heels for this dish. The mains were rich, creamy and absolutely delicious. Another thing we really admired was how well the boxes were packed. The packaging is sturdy and microwave-friendly, which saves us time when reheating food. Hosting a party and unable to find a caterer? Do away with all the hassles of arranging for caterers, cutlery etc. Dial them up and order their special kilo biryani, starters as well as mains. They also take bulk catering orders for gettogethers and serve food of your choice. The next time you are thinking of hosting a corporate lunch, get amazing pre-packed thalis delivered to your office. They also have office thali subscriptions starting at INR 80 per meal. The kitchen is available on portals such as Zomato and Swiggy. You can order your food via them if you are living within a radius of 5 KM of Wadgaon Sheri. However, beyond that, they personally deliver food with an extra shipping charge depending on the area. It normally ranges between INR 30-50. Bon Appetit!