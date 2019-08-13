Book A Stay At The Westin Hotel For A Comfortable & Luxurious Stay When You're In Pune!

Being one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Pune has a lot to offer when it comes to luxury and five star treatment. You will find big five star hotels spread across the city offering something better than the other. However, one that stands out the most is The Westin Hotel in Koregaon Park. This uniquely designed hotel that resembles the deck of a ship is not only a favourite among locals for a great time but also for frequent tourists. The location sure helps as Koregaon Park is considered to be the most happening spot in town!

The hotel has over 200 rooms and suites offering luxurious amenities and services. A night at The Westin would cost you a minimum of INR 9,000 per night which also includes the breakfast buffet and let us know tell you, the spread is massive. You can enjoy authentic cuisines such as Italian and Indian at their specialty restaurants or go party it up at night at one of their clubs. The House of Medici is known to have the longest bar in the country so you got to check that out. And, shake a leg here and grab some heady cocktails and bar bites. The hotel also offers five star facilities such a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, conference rooms, private suites, a spa and much more. Not just that, on request the hotel also makes arrangement for airport commute and city tours. So if you are looking to treat yourself with a luxurious Staycation in Pune then The Westin is quite apt.