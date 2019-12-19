This Hilltop Resort In Khadakwasla Is The Best Excuse For A Getaway

Looking for the perfect getaway? What better way to spend it with your partner or friends at a resort set on a hilltop? With this weather, we are sure you can’t ask for a better option.

Located in Khadakwasla, The Wildernest Resort is 6 kms away from the exit on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway that offers a serene and a peaceful environment for all occasions. This resort is a perfect getaway destination to unwind relax and rejuvenate your spirits. Its peaceful and tranquil environment makes sure that the visitors staying, have the most unforgettable experience so that they can keep coming back. Whether you want to host a wedding, conference, event or even a birthday, Wildernest Resort can make any of your events come to life, just the way you want it. You can either drive down to the resort that will take you around an hour and a half from Pune or talk to the resort to arrange a pick up and drop service for you.

The resort comes with a beautiful infinity pool, a multi cuisine restaurant and in-house facilities such as banquet halls, indoor games and much more. When it comes to accommodation they have options in normal rooms, suites, villas and even dorms, The room rates start at INR 2500 and goes up to a few thousands depending on the availability. If you are looking to get away from the hustle bustle of the city then head to this resort and charge yourself.