This Charming Rooftop Cafe In NIBM Will Transport You To Europe

Get European bistro feels at The Window Kitchen in Royal Heritage Mall. Situated on the rooftop of the mall, this place gives us major decor goals. With quaint white seating and decor comprising knick-knacks like cages, hanging lanterns, picturesque window and flower props and a lot more. They also have a dedicated cozy nook for bibliophiles where you can find books, cards and board games. Chill with your gang and play the game of cards while munching on delights. The food options are like any other bistro. But what makes it stand apart is that their live kitchen where you can see your food being prepared. Also, they have an outdoor stone oven where they freshly bake pizzas and pita bread. For drinks, we tried the chilled mint mojito and spicy guava. While the first drink was refreshing, the spicy guava won our hearts. It was a perfect concoction of sweet and spicy flavours of guava juice, lemon, Thai chilli, mint and basil that came in a martini glass rimmed with salt and chilli powder. For those who just want to sip on hot teas, you can try their honey-ginger tea, lemon-elaichi tea or choose from multiple tea options. Following the drinks came the hummus platter with pita bread that the chef freshly rolled and baked in front of us, and two types of hummus - the classic one with olive oil and the basil one. This platter is sufficient for one person and costs just INR 150. For mains, we tried the freshly baked pizzas that came out of the stone oven. Topped with loads of grilled veggies and cheese, their farmhouse pizza is to die for. For desserts, opt for their basil kheer if you're in a mood to try something offbeat. We tried the apple pie with ice cream. The taste was good as it was not too sweet, but the presentation was even better. Whether it's a date or an outing with friends, we found a lovely rooftop cafe for you to chill at.