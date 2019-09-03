Some Amazing Scrumptious Pizzas At Thank God For Pizzas

The evening became even more amazing when I got these scrumptious pizzas from Thank God For Pizzas. The delivery package was well covers and tight. Best part the pizzas were super hot when I received them. Hot pizzas always make the experience better. Secondly would like to enlighten the fact that the amount of cheese on the pizzas was insane, lots and lots of cheese. Also, the thin crust is what I'll recommend everyone, it's just amazing. Ordered : 1. Paneer Makhani Included Lipsmaking Paneer, onions, tomatoes, capsicum and lots of cheese. 2. Veggie Delight Included Mushrooms, onions, olives and capsicums. 3. Cheese Garlic Bread A simple cheesy garlic bread, the original one! 4. Simply Veg Garlic Bread Included Cheese Onions tomatoes and capsicums 5. Spicy Corn Garlic Bread Included corn with lots of chilli flakes 6. Mushroom Delight My personal favourite one. Included Mushrooms and onions Surely recommend this place to have some tastiest pizzas.