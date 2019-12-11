Pune Bucket List: Things You Must Do Before 2019 Ends

The cantonment area in Pune is a lush green area that we call Camp. Camp still has the old world charm, with cute Parsi homes and iconic Irani and Parsi restaurants. Take a day and go on a food trip around the area. Start your day at Marz-O-Rin, one of Pune's most famous Parsi bakeries started in 1965. From their chutney sandwiches to their vegan and gluten-free options, we recommend everything. Then head to Dorabjee and Son's for an authentic Parsi lunch and end the day by having scrumptious mutton dalcha at Baghban. A meal for two at all these places will not cost you more than INR 700.