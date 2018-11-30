Spots To Chill At Around The Venue To Make Your Weekender Trip Happier

If you're anything like us, you're a little low on cash after buying tickets and paying for your hotel or homestay. So, spend wisely on food, head to Seven Sisters Momos near Dutta Mandir in Viman Nagar. You can go down a food trail on this street. You'll find a dosa guy with over 30 offerings, there's a Bombay sandwichwallah, chaat among other street stalls that you could pig out at without worrying about burning any more pocket holes.