Not A Party Person? 5 Other Ways To Celebrate New Year's Eve

Don’t like to party? To be honest, we don’t like it either. But that doesn’t mean you stay in. You can still end 2018 with a bang, doing something that’s more your style. Pune has a lot more than just a wild party scene. Here’s what all you can do.
Spend NYE At A Farm
If you hate a loud noise and a party, why not head out to the farm? Nukkad Cafe is organising The Open Village Festival. You can ditch the bustle of the city and head to The Farm on NDA Road. There will be live performances, games, activities, food and of course, people you can meet and have fun with on December 31st. All the performances are curated, but it's also open to anyone willing to get up on stage. During the transition from 2019 to 2020 (between 11:45 pm to 12.15 am)there'll be a community drum circle too. Post that, you can either drive back home, or book yourself a stay in the limited (available on pre-booking only) huts and tents available at The Farm.
Take The Mighty Kurtosshhh Challenge
Head to Kurtosh in Bavdhan and take up the food challenge. You have to finish a massive kurtosh, which is Hungarian cake made on a spit. If you manage to complete the whole cake in 20 mins (remember it’s massive and sweet) you win free food for a year at this cafe.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Eat Pan-Asian At The Laughing B
Love Asian food? Well then, you should eat it as you welcome 2019. The Laughing B is hosting a buffer of pan-Asian cuisines. The spread includes handpicked delicacies from Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Burma and China. You could have an intimate family dinner or plan something simple with your close friends.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Go To A Flea Market
Every year around the time of New Year's Eve, Pune is filled with a lot of activities and being blessed with amazing weather, what better can you do than sitting outdoors and enjoying a fun afternoon? You can spot a lot of flea markets all around the city with amazing food stalls and musical performances. Some are even pet friendly so you can always take your furry friends along. Most of these flea markets have an entry fee but they range from INR 100 to INR 300 (which is pretty reasonable!) They are mostly set up around Balkrishna Lawns or Raga Lawns in Koregaon Park but sometimes you can also find a few in Baner!
Celebrate On The Streets At FC Road
Love a crowd that cheers? Head to FC road where the young, the old and the ones in between will be cheering and celebrating the end of another year. Welcome 2019 with other Puneris! You can eat at the stalls around or step into a restaurant nearby. You won’t be bored, for sure.
