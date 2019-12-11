Not A Party Person? 5 Other Ways To Celebrate New Year's Eve

If you hate a loud noise and a party, why not head out to the farm? Nukkad Cafe is organising The Open Village Festival. You can ditch the bustle of the city and head to The Farm on NDA Road. There will be live performances, games, activities, food and of course, people you can meet and have fun with on December 31st. All the performances are curated, but it's also open to anyone willing to get up on stage. During the transition from 2019 to 2020 (between 11:45 pm to 12.15 am)there'll be a community drum circle too. Post that, you can either drive back home, or book yourself a stay in the limited (available on pre-booking only) huts and tents available at The Farm.