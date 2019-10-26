6 Things You Can Do Only If You Live In Pune

The soul comforting flavours of the Shrewsbury biscuit are loved by people all around India, which explains why a pack of these sweet treats make for the perfect gift for anyone who’s visiting from Pune. This bakery is an iconic establishment that had a special recipe to make the Shrewsbury biscuit what it is today. Kayani bakery does not have any other branches. They even have the best mawa cake that you MUST get your hands on as soon as they open their shutters at 4:00pm in the evening.

