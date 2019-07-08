This Amazing Brunch Will Force You To Get Out Of Bed On A Lazy Sunday Morning!

The newest kid on the block at the Rajabahudur mills is all set to attract the Punekars with its newest addition - Cinco, which means 5 in Spanish, given its the dream project of its 5 owners! The resto-bar with its open bar, an amazing outdoor sitting and a swanky club with classy interiors has got your weekend plan sorted! Go clubbing on a Saturday or relish their newly introduced brunch on a Sunday afternoon with your gang or even bae for that matter! I got my hands on their brunch menu the other Sunday and I must say one should definitely try it! It consisted of tossed salad, hummus platter with three different flavours of hummus served along with lavash and assorted bread! Their wok-tossed vegetables and Margherita pizza were my absolute favourite! Besides these, they had a live counter for nachos and pasta, the best part being every single ingredient on the counter was carefully covered in plastic wraps (something which is a must considering its monsoon season) The mix sauce pasta was yummy and loaded with veggies, exactly the way I'd ordered it! In the main course, I tried their Veg Thai red curry and rice! Coming to my most favourite part being the desserts- Words fall short in explaining how good all of them were i.e Belgium Chocolate pastry, chocolate brownie (definitely recommended), swiss roll(must try) and their mixed fruit pastry! For the drinks part of it, the cocktail and mocktail menu at Cinco is kick ass! Not a cocktail person but some of the absolute favourites on their list consisted of The honeybee comb, Jasmine tea cocktail, Kiwi mist, Smokey pokey etc. The bartender specially created a few mocktails for me, including the classic pina colada and virgin Mojito but my favourite was the Kiwi grenadine mist! The brunch was completely worth it!