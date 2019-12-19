Get Gingerbread Cookies, Apple Honey Cake & Jewish Treats From This Baker

When you think of delicious treats, it's always the comfort-food that you remember. Ditching the fancy baking methods, we found a home-baker who bakes heavenly delicacies by strictly sticking to traditional recipes that have been passed from her older generations. Whisk It Good, a venture by Lovina Raymond is known for dishing out authentic baked goods and Jewish delicacies that will leave you craving for more. Lovina tells us that she started this venture along with her aunt using traditional recipes that were passed on to her by her grandmother. Coming from a Jewish background, they specialise in treats such as apple honey upside-down cake (there is a relevance of apple and honey in Jewish culture), pies and gingerbread cookies. Apart from this, they also bake different kinds of bread. You can order cakes, pies, brownies, pastries and many other sweet delights. Did we tell you that their chocolate brownies are a family speciality? This Christmas and New Years, you can opt for these authentic cakes and gingerbread cookies and spread sweet festive vibes. To order, give them a call or drop a text on their social media handles. Happy Holidays! Picture Credits: Lovina Raymond