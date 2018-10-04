This Boutique In Baner Sells Western Wear Made Out Of Traditional Fabrics

Slow fashion is increasingly taking over the industry and gradually changing our perception towards clothes. Currently, it's all about indigenous craftsmanship, traditional prints, age-old handwork and homegrown creations. On our recent hunt for Pune-based boutiques that advocate the idea of ethical fashion, we came across Aavaran in Baner. Tucked inside Regent Plaza Mall on Baner-Pashan Link Road, this brand has won our hearts with its collection of western wear with an ethnic twist. Aavaran was born out of a very simple idea of promoting Indian weaves and giving a platform to artisans across the country. When we say 'western wear with an ethnic twist', we mean contemporary silhouettes that are comfortable, fashionable and most importantly eco-friendly. Think ikkat on shorts, kalamkari on cigarette pants, gheecha-cotton dresses and even organic jute floral maxis. That's exactly what you should expect out of Aavaran. The attention to every little detail is one of the key elements here. We found pieces for every kind of body type. From asymmetrical cuts to slim-fits, A-line and flare, there is something for everyone. Apart from this, Aavaran also has a great collection of accessories too. So, when you're there, do check out their handloom bags, wallets, tribal jewellery, chikankari dupattas, and more.