Winter Essentials: Take Your Partner To This Cute & Cozy Cafe For A Coffee Date!

Visited Cafe Peterdonuts on a Sunday evening just for a nice evening snack. The place is good with comfortable seating. As it was Sunday, this place was packed with people. The ambience was pretty cool. The service was also pretty nice. Regardless of the crowd, the service was quick. For food, the taste, quantity, and quality, everything was awesome. We tried many items. In the starters, we had cheese chilli toast and tender chicken. Cheese chilli toast, a mixture of cheese, mayonnaise, green chillies and jalapenos on the bread, was delicious. And tender chicken, which was chicken pieces deep-fried, was served with the tangy sauce. It was really crispy and tasty. For the beverages, we tried one hot and one cold beverage. For the hot one, we had Turkish Cappuccino and for the cold one, we tried Ice-cream Affogato. Both were really refreshing. Then we had a Chicken Greek salad. The salad was a mixture of lettuce, bell peppers, grilled chicken, vinegar, croutons, and cream cheese. I am not a big salad lover. But I really liked it. Must-try. To end our evening, we tried desserts that were on display there. We really liked the chocolate cheesecake. It was really soft and delicious and the texture was really nice. Cafe Peter is an amazing place for breakfast or just for a coffee also. They have very nice options for everything. Do try their breakfast menu.