This Designer Label In Wanowrie Will Help You Slay On Your Special Day

Located at Sacred World in Wanowrie, Poonam Thakre Design Studio is a lovely boutique that has the dreamiest collection of ethnic and festive clothes. This stunning wedding couture is housed at a beautiful store done up elegantly with polished hardwood flooring, clothing rails and racks featuring a bespoke fusion of rich colours and spectacular textiles. We particularly loved Poonam's wonderful assortment of bridal lehengas with intricate embellishments, stone-studded saree blouses, brocade and silk shararas, salwar suits, sparkling kurtas with pearl-work, pastel cholis, pleated palazzos and monochrome ensembles that are perfect for the festive soirée. The prices at Poonam Thakre's studio are tad expensive but we think it's worth your money. While their lehengas range between INR 20,000 and INR 1 lakh, the suit sets start at INR 8,000. The outfits are quite stylish and versatile and can be worn for a cocktail party, engagement day and the even your big day. What's more? Poonam loves to attend to her client's needs and create something unique and pretty for them. So if you have something on your mind, get it customised. That's not it! This place also offers exclusive bridal styling service too. This not only includes the outfit and draping but also makeup, jewellery and hair styling. Sounds great right? Photo Credits: Poonam Thakre FB & Instagram Pages