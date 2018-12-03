There's A New Food Truck In Town & It's For Every Broke Foodie

Why opt for an expensive restaurant when you can relish yummy and pocket-friendly food from a food truck? If you're anything like us, you'll love how inexpensive this food truck is. Located in the heart of the city, on SB road, the Poona Food Truck is for all broke foodies. Not only does it offer Italian, fast-food and Chinese but it does that at an affordable price of INR 400. No kidding, you heard us right. This is no regular food truck. It even offers plenty of seating and a green and tidy ambience. If you wish to get more out of the ambience, the place looks more charming at night. Visit the eatery at night and we bet, you'll love the lighting and aura of this place. For food, you can try their white and red sauce pastas. We highly recommend you to try the Mumma's Pizza which has a homely feel to it. We promise nostalgia will hit you hard. How about pasta and sandwich combined? In case your taste buds demand something unconventional, savour the pasta sandwich. We absolutely loved the owner for being attentive and offering food recommendations as per our liking. Picture Credits - Official FB page of Poona Food Truck