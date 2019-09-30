This Island Resort In Mulshi Is A Perfect Weekend Escape With Your Partner!

The photos do not do justice to the beauty that this place is. Located in Mulshi, at a two-hour drive from the bustling city- Pune, Jalsrushti Island resort is the best escape for that winter cuddle and private time with your loved one. The resort has packages for the couples for one night/ two-night stays which also includes meals and recreational activities. The cottages surrounded by waters from all sides and isolated from one another gives the much-needed space that you need for spending some quality time with your bae. Organic farm, herbal garden, swimming pool, romantic candlelight dinner in a hut and a wide variety of outdoor activities like horse riding, bicycling, tractor ride, archery helps you plan your stay comfortably yet make the most of the facilities available. The restaurant at the resort provides complete organic meals made from produce grown fresh on the farm. How better can it get? Relaxation and detox combined in one package. Pro tip: Kindly visit the website for bookings since they do not allow on spot entries. Also, it remains closed during monsoons as natural waters enter the resort property.