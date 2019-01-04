This Label Has The Prettiest Embroidered Outfits

Contemporary fashion is forever in vogue and we found a designer studio that masters in it. Situated near Law College road, Fabruch Seamstress is a bridal and contemporary fashion studio that takes care of all your fashion needs. Nothing beats elegant fusion of Indo-western looks that not only adds style to your appearance but also prevents boredom from entering your fashion routine. The brainchild of Rucha, Fabruch conducts personal styling sessions as well. Brides who want to ditch the regular lehengas and go for very unique can discuss their dream designs which this studio can convert into reality. The USP of this brand is that it has taken the ancient art of handwork, especially embroidery to a whole new level. The patch-work, Ikat and thread work took our heart in no time. We absolutely loved the suits and designer lehengas that the place houses. For those who want to go for the elegant, contemporary fashion, can do so by customising Indo-western palazzo-crop top sets, evening gowns or even semi-formal outfits. We recommend you go for their trendy collection apart from the bridal range, that consists of smart-tailored tops with designer skirts. You can also find their stalls at various bazaars and fleas. To book an appointment, call them or DM them on their social media handles. We are sure that you'll be impressed with their eye-to-detail for handwork and exquisite tailoring. Picture credits: Team Fabruch