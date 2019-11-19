WithPretty Decors & Delicious Food, This Restaurant Will Amaze You!

Mineority by Saby: As the name goes it's a mining theme based restaurant. The theme is crafted so beautifully that one will instantly fall in love with it. Be its entrance, the posters on the wall etc. Everything shows what exactly the place wants to talks about. * Food - Just like the ambience, Menu is also designed so brilliantly and unique. Below are the dishes we ordered. 🔸Fish Fry - Crispy crumb fried fish served with the sauce. A very well presented dish with delicious taste. 🔸Andhra Green chilli Chicken - Chicken well cooked in Andhra style masalas, spices and green chillies. 🔸Ghee Roasted Chicken - Chicken cooked in pure ghee and Manglorean masalas. The chicken was cooked perfectly and all the flavours reflected so well. 🔸Calcutta Chicken Biryani - A beautiful fragrance, well marinated, medium spiced biryani. 🔸Chicken Kheema - What a unique preparation and tasted heavenly. 🔸Roti - The whole wheat bread complimented the main course. Overall Rating - 5/5, for the mesmerizing ambience, helping staff, amazing service and delicious food.