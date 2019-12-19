This New Cafe Serves Italian Cream Sodas & 10 Types Of Chicken Wings

Giving ten different flavours and twists to the humble chicken wings, The Odds Bar in Aundh is taking the culinary game to the next level. From the founders of L'Dorado Food Truck, this food bar is satiating all the chicken-wing lovers out there. We tried the bacon-wrapped chicken wings which had the goodness of Southern American spices and richness of bacon as well as the pulled mushroom sandwiches that were creamy and delicious. They have many options in Italian Cream Sodas which have a tangy aftertaste. If you are a gang looking for snacking options, you have found a perfect place. We loved the decor which was bright and vibrant. Chicken lovers have another reason to make merry as the place will soon introduce more types of wings.