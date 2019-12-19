Visit Soulted Stories For A Lunch Date Or Just To Work Out Of Cutesy Cafe

If you're looking for a quiet cafe to read a book and sip your favourite coffee or a cosy place just for you and your loved one, simply head to Soulted Stories. Enter the cafe and you will see cute decor and interiors. We loved the colourful walls, and the use of green climbers for they add a calming influence to the ambience. Just in case you're fond of outdoors, this cafe will please you with an artsy outdoor seating. Be it Indian, Continental or fusion, the cafe serves all these cusines at an affordable price of INR 800 for two. We suggest you start your meal with the good old fish and chips and the butter garlic prawns. For the mains, we bet you'll love their Chicken Au Gratin, which is diced chicken topped with white sauce. If you're in the mood for some Indian food, their butter chicken roll and dal makhani will make you drool. To satiate your sweet tooth, end the meal with the blueberry cheesecake. Hands down, the cheesecake is to die for. With high-speed WiFi and charging ports, this can surely be a good cafe to work out of. If you don't want to go for a full-fledged meal, they have a variety of fusion teas. But we highly recommend you to go for their Blueberry Cold Coffee. As unconventional as it sounds, the blend of coffee and blueberry is an absolute delight. The Soulted Thai Iced Tea was equally refreshing. Picture Credits - Official FB page of Soulted Stories