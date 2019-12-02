This Food Truck In Model Colony Serves Amazing Burritos

If you are in Model colony looking for comfort food like burritos or sliders or even chicken fries, Do visit this food truck Burp the Truck. Though the menu is limited, the food tastes amazing here. The burritos and sliders, whether veg or non-veg, are delicious and superb. They also serve chicken fries and grilled chicken. Must-try food truck. Also, the owner is also really nice and welcoming who served and entertained us really nicely.