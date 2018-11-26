Homesick Punjabis, Enjoy Authentic Delicacies At This New Eatery

Tandoori chicken, makki di roti te sarso da saag and Amritsari chole kulche are what dreams are made of. Right ? If heavenly Punjabi food is all that you crave, Tim Luck Luck in Pimple Saudagar is where you should be. We recommend tagging along with your squad for there is a lot to be savoured. For starters, you can hog chicken tikka and if spicy food is your calling, try the gulchan galouti kebab. In for some real chilling? Guess what, they also have alcohol options on board. Once you're done, treat your taste buds with scrumptious mains like butter chicken (kukkad makhni on the menu) and butter naan. Vegetarians, you can try their langar wali daal and we promise, nostalgia will hit you hard. But wait, there's more than just food. Homesick Punjabi's, you'll totally relate to the dhaba-style ambience and Punjabi tracks. For your sweet tooth, end the meal with their rabri and jalebi and the good old lassi. This is the place to go if you are looking for tasty food at reasonable prices. The pricing is such that it is extremely famous among students, working professionals as well as families. Picture Credits - Official FB page of Tim Luck Luck