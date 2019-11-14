This Newbie In Baner Serves Amazing Food With Classic Mocktails

'Wyknn - The lounge and Bar' this new place in Baner is all ready to set trend with their amazing food and drinks. A perfect place for your gang to party-hard. * Ambience - This place has a vibrant ambience and an amazing lounge bar. The sitting area (both outside space and indoor space) is cool and comfortable. I was blown away with their interiors. They have posters of international music artist,guitar,dim lights, beautiful food and drink quotes poster, couch area. Seriously, this place will give a good aura to party with your gang or have a beautiful date with drinks & appetizing food. Food - Coming towards the delicacy we ordered : * Mocktails : 🔸Strawberry Day Night 🔸Apple Jack 🔸Mango Blossom 🔸Kiwi Martini 🔸Pomegranate Passion All the mocktails were just too amazing. One will surely fall in love with their presentation. This Chill and a refreshing drink are surely rejuvenating. Their tropical flavours impressed me a lot. Would highly recommend trying this exotic drinks. * Starters : 🔸Matka Paneer - This astounding dish is Wynkk's speciality. Loved the combination of Paneer and cheese. 🔸Thai Veg Wonton - I never had such delicious Wonton anywhere in Pune. A must-try dish. We loved the Wonton so much that we had to repeat our order. Deep-fried Wonton with delicious Asian Seasonings served with sweet and spicy chatni. 🔸Wynkk White Mushroom - This creamy mushroom is again worth ordering for all the mushroom lovers. 🔸Veg Manchurian - This all-time favourite dish was just lips-smacking. * Main-course: 🔸Thai Red & Green Curry - Nicely presented dish served with White Rice. 🔸Chicken Burmese know Suey - I can surely say this place serves the best Know Suey in Pune. A Burmese noodle dish served up with an array of different toppings that takes this dish to the next level and give it a burst of amazing flavour. 🔸Paneer Tikka Masala with Kulcha - Super delicious paneer tikka masala with hot and soft kulcha's. Overall, We loved the place with super cool ambience, Chill and refreshing drinks and food. So guys, drop here soon to try out this Newbie in Baner.