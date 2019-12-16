This Newly Opened Italian Cafe Will Steal Your Heart By Its Delicious Food

Buon Cibo: It is a small place but looks beautiful. The ambience was really good as they had placed many cute props inside. The service was really fast and the presentation of the food was excellent. They had a wide variety of menu. Started with hot drink: ◾ Nutella Hot Chocolate: It was fabulous. It had a perfect amount of chocolate and the texture was perfect too. Best drink to start with. In food: ◾ Stile Capo Taco: Refried beans, cottage cheese, baby corn, onions were stuffed in crispy corn tortillas and were topped with salad, grated cheese. It was served with salsa. One of the best salsa I ever had eaten. ◾ Stile Capo Nachos: Nachos were topped with refried beans, corn, jalapenos, capsicum and cheese sauce. It was also served with salsa. It looked amazing and tasted excellent. ◾ Stile Capo Pizza: This was a big pizza slice of thin crust. Topped with onion, capsicum, baby corn, broccoli, tomatoes, fresh basil, jalapenos. It was perfectly cooked. ◾ Stile Capo Risotto: Rice was tossed in olive oil, veggies, garlic, herbs. It was very healthy. The quantity was sufficient. ◾ Hummus on Garlic Bread: Toasted bread were topped with hummus. The hummus was fresh and along with toasted bread, it tasted excellent. Ended the meal with dessert: ◾ Brownie with Ice Icecream: The chocolate brownie was fresh and very soft. Brownie was served warm along with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. Overall, it was a pleasant visit. I would love to recommend others for their Italian food.