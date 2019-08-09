This Organic & Eco-Friendly Activity Centre Will Blow Your Mind!

We were at Tugbug Childern center, Pune, and must I say this was a lifetime experience. Ever heard about an art studio that's purely eco-friendly, that believes in using scrape and recycled products. Opening their 9th branch in India and 1st branch in Pune! An art studio that does not believe in teaching but believes into pure experience. They say that art doesn't need to be taught but experienced. Art needs to be a feeling and not just to learn. This cute set up above the Fab India experience center compliments the @fabindianews and Fab India compliments them! You go there with zero expectations, but when you reach there they give you an experience you have never felt before. Activities like, pottery, weaving, block-printing, doodling, gardening, stencil printing, origami(they make super cute garden ornaments with them). They will share with you 1000 ways to decorate your children's room, not just that, your children will learn how to decorate their room with tiny things they learn to make there. If your heading there make sure to take out the entire day and the girls there will keep you busy all day with tons of activities. They do birthday party and events as well. Like them too much? Opt for their monthly plan and your kid wnt want to come back home. All this with zero waste and recycle policy? Now that's hard to find. Do visit this place for a lovely art experience!