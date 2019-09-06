This Patisserie Makes The Finest Desserts In Town!

I always say there's a difference between eating to fill your stomach and eating for the soul. I follow the latter! I've been a huge fan of Le Flamington and I still remember the first time I visited them! A girl who'd heard about this place from a close acquaintance walks into the store, calls for a box of bonbons and runs to her car as she was running late for an event. First bite into the bonbon and I knew what's coming. Awesomeness!! And then I kept on visiting them and soon became a regular. Now, what's with the desserts at this place? What's the hype all about? Well, these guys do insanely good entremets. And perfection is something which plays a very important role when it comes to entremets ( trust me, I've been there. I've learned how to make entremets and it ain't easy). Top 4 reasons to try the entremets at Le Flamington according to me : 1. These are quite a task if you're thinking you can make it at home. Perhaps, why do all the hard work? Just head out and have the best desserts in town. 2. The ingredients used to make these are quality ingredients. Say, for example, if you talk about their bonbons, they're made from single-origin chocolate. 3. These entremets and bonbons aren't very heavy on the pocket. They are priced reasonably without compromising on the quality. 4. You get to learn! The owners Chef Taha Khan and Khuzaan Dalal are real sweethearts. If you're confused as to what to order or need help to understand what is what, these guys are always there! Like a few days ago when I visited Le Flamington, I saw some baked bun labelled as a Berliner. When I went and checked what that was, it looked like a custard bun! I asked the guy behind the counter to explain what exactly is a Berliner, he was more than happy to explain and cleared all my doubts. Also, I didn't know there are 3 types of custards - baked, stirred and boiled. See, this is what I mean by learning. My Top Picks at Le Flamington: 1. The Asian 2. The Modern Cupcake 3. The Modern Carrot Cake 4. The Ananas 5. Bonbons 6. Their hot chocolate - they have 2 variants the regular one and the one with chilli. These guys also do lovely gift hampers and can be custom made as per your requirements. Also, do not forget to check out their Keto menu and hey, did mention about their salads and savory items? They're damn good! So, Le Flamington has something for everybody. Go check them out and let me know about your experience in the comments section below!