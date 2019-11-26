Forest Hills: Book This Pet Friendly Resort For Your Next Weekend Getaway!

We spent Diwali here last year, and I wanted to put the review for a long time. This property is surrounded by nature and its beauty at a 360° level. All u can see are mountains around. The sunset and sunrise surrounded by water bodies. This place has some kind of calm and peace. A perfect blend of privacy and joyful experience. Situated in District Tala. The place is in the middle of the earth and heaven. One could go there to stay in a regular tent or a luxury tent and sleep in front of the setting sun at the sunset point. Or if you are with the family then opt for their tree houses, mud house, indigo cottage, or glasshouse. They have something in stores for everyone. Since its pet-friendly, you don't have to worry about the food for your pet. Management is kind enough to provide you with their meals. Going with kids? Take them to the alfresco pool, right beside the dining area. Where u sit and sip on your tea or coffee, you can enjoy watching your kids dipping in the pool. What's more? Take them to their cute little petting zoo the next day to pet horses, feed chicken and ducks. They also have horse riding twice in a day. Food is a blend of local and urban. A lavish buffet consists of local foods with eggs and chicken too. If you are lucky you might get a chance to talk to the head chef who would be happy to seek help on the dinner menu. We loved the way he addressed us and did the needful. Spend the afternoon playing cricket with your buddies if you like. Go for a nature walk. Be prepared to witness cats, chameleons roaming around in the area. Dogs love forest and jungles and this could be a wonderful place for them to unwind and be in the lap of nature. Advice: Carry mosquito repellent, sunscreen, sunglasses, hats and caps. Sports shoes also advised. If you going with an agenda who might fail miserably. So just go with the flow and let nature takes it course for you. Just sit relax and enjoy the mother nature and admire its beauty. After all, we all want some peace. Don't we?